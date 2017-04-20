        <
        >

          Forecast: Updated series predictions for each first-round matchup

          play
          When bad things happen to 1-seeds (1:05)

          Take a look back at the five times that an 8-seed has upset a 1-seed in the NBA playoffs. (1:05)

          3:20 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Who will advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs? We polled the ESPN Forecast panel of experts heading into Game 3 of each first-round series.

          Here are the results, displaying each team's updated chances to win the series, along with predictions from ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI), FiveThirtyEight and a fan poll.

          More: Forecast: Pre-round predictions | Vote! | 2017 Playoffs home

          ESPN Forecast: Bulls score the 1-8 upset

          ESPN Forecast: Cavs flip switch to Round 2

          ESPN Forecast: Raptors battle past Bucks

          ESPN Forecast: Wizards outmuscle Hawks

          ESPN Forecast: Warriors breeze past Blazers

          ESPN Forecast: Spurs handle the Grizzlies

          ESPN Forecast: Rockets silence the Thunder

          ESPN Forecast: Clips edge Jazz

          ESPN Forecast and the fan panel predictions were conducted in coordination with Microsoft Research. Join the fan panel here.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.