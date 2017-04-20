Take a look back at the five times that an 8-seed has upset a 1-seed in the NBA playoffs. (1:05)

Who will advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs? We polled the ESPN Forecast panel of experts heading into Game 3 of each first-round series.

Here are the results, displaying each team's updated chances to win the series, along with predictions from ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI), FiveThirtyEight and a fan poll.

ESPN Forecast: Bulls score the 1-8 upset

Series odds (Bulls lead 2-0) BOS (%) CHI (%) BPI 22 78 FiveThirtyEight 18 82 Fan panel 30 70

ESPN Forecast: Cavs flip switch to Round 2

Series odds (Cavaliers lead 2-0) CLE (%) IND (%) BPI 92 8 FiveThirtyEight 82 18 Fan panel 95 5

ESPN Forecast: Raptors battle past Bucks

Series odds (tied 1-1) TOR (%) MIL (%) BPI 70 30 FiveThirtyEight 60 40 Fan panel 60 40

ESPN Forecast: Wizards outmuscle Hawks

Series odds (Wizards lead 2-0) WAS (%) ATL (%) BPI 86 14 FiveThirtyEight 92 8 Fan panel 85 15

ESPN Forecast: Warriors breeze past Blazers

Series odds (Warriors lead 2-0) GS (%) POR (%) BPI 99 1 FiveThirtyEight 98 2 Fan panel 99 1

ESPN Forecast: Spurs handle the Grizzlies

Series odds (Spurs lead 2-0) SA (%) MEM (%) BPI 97 3 FiveThirtyEight 97 3 Fan panel 97 3

ESPN Forecast: Rockets silence the Thunder

Series odds (Rockets lead 2-0) HOU (%) OKC (%) BPI 93 7 FiveThirtyEight 89 11 Fan panel 89 11

ESPN Forecast: Clips edge Jazz

Series odds (tied 1-1) LAC (%) UTAH (%) BPI 48 52 FiveThirtyEight 46 54 Fan panel 52 48

