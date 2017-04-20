Who will advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs? We polled the ESPN Forecast panel of experts heading into Game 3 of each first-round series.
Here are the results, displaying each team's updated chances to win the series, along with predictions from ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI), FiveThirtyEight and a fan poll.
ESPN Forecast: Bulls score the 1-8 upset
ESPN Forecast: Cavs flip switch to Round 2
ESPN Forecast: Raptors battle past Bucks
ESPN Forecast: Wizards outmuscle Hawks
ESPN Forecast: Warriors breeze past Blazers
ESPN Forecast: Spurs handle the Grizzlies
ESPN Forecast: Rockets silence the Thunder
ESPN Forecast: Clips edge Jazz
ESPN Forecast and the fan panel predictions were conducted in coordination with Microsoft Research.