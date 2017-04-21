Russell Westbrook throws out expletives when asked about his epic performance with the Thunder now in a 2-0 hole. (0:20)

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook has been fined $15,000 for using inappropriate language during a postgame interview, the NBA announced Friday.

Westbrook used a profanity when asked about his 51-point, 10-rebound, 13-assist line after the Thunder's Game 2 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Russell Westbrook has been fined $15,000 for using profanity postgame when asked about his stat line. AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

"I don't give a f--- about my line," Westbrook said. "We lost."

Westbrook made the comment during a news conference that was televised live by multiple outlets.

Westbrook is known for frequently being blunt in his replies to interview questions, occasionally using profanity. This is the first time the league has fined him for using inappropriate language in an interview.

Westbrook was fined $25,000 during last season's first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks for cursing at fan who was heckling him.