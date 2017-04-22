Blake Griffin appears to injure his right toe on a drive to the hoop for a layup. Griffin slaps a chair in frustration before heading to the locker room. (0:35)

Los Angeles Clippers power forward Blake Griffin suffered a bruised right big toe Friday against the Utah Jazz in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

He left the game in the first half and was ruled out to return as the Clippers awaited the results of X-rays, which were negative. The Clippers said he would be re-evaluated after more tests Friday night.

Griffin came up limping after making a transition layup with 3:53 remaining in the second quarter. He exited the game 36 seconds later.

He went to the locker room soon thereafter, slamming a chair in frustration before leaving the bench area.

The series was tied 1-1.

Griffin, a five-time All-Star, averaged 21.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 61 games this regular season, missing an extended stretch due to surgery on his right knee.

Information from ESPN's Tim MacMahon was used in this report.