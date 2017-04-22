The LA Clippers once again will be tasked with winning in the postseason without Blake Griffin.

Less than 12 hours after rallying for a crucial first-round victory over the Utah Jazz, the Clippers announced Saturday morning that Griffin will miss the remainder of the postseason because of a toe injury.

Griffin suffered an injury to the plantar plate of his right big toe in the first half Friday and did not return to the game. The five-time All-Star forward will visit a foot and ankle specialist when the Clippers return to Los Angeles.

The 6-foot-10 Griffin has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, including last year's playoffs, when he suffered a quad injury in Game 4 of the Clippers' first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers. He did not return for the remainder of the series, and the Clippers eventually were eliminated in six games.

With Griffin out, Clippers star point guard Chris Paul took on more of the scoring load Friday, finishing with a season-high 34 points and leading Los Angeles to a 111-106 victory in Utah. The Clippers have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Paul, who also had seven rebounds and 10 assists, explained how different the Clippers' offense is without Griffin.

"One of the biggest adjustments is, we probably won't be able to play through the post so much," Paul said. "He's such a dynamic player. We go to him in the post, and we cut and move off him. ... He's our other assist guy.

"Just his leadership, it's just a different feeling when he's on the court."

Griffin, 28, also missed 18 straight games earlier this season after undergoing surgery on his right knee. He was the Clippers' leading scorer and second-leading rebounder this season, averaging 21.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

