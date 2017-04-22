OKLAHOMA CITY -- The NBA is investigating an incident between a fan and Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley after Game 3 of the Western Conference playoffs on Friday night, multiple league sources told ESPN.

Whenever an incident occurs, the league reviews footage from the arena and television broadcasts to determine if the player went into the stands before determining if any discipline is appropriate, sources said. Beverley also will be interviewed.

A spokesman for Chesapeake Energy Arena told ESPN that the facility was aware of an incident occurring immediately following last night's game and would cooperate with the NBA any way it could. The spokesman said the arena had not yet received any requests from the NBA for information or video.