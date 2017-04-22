PORTLAND, Ore. -- Steve Kerr will not coach the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their playoff series against the Trail Blazers on Saturday night because he is sick.

The reigning NBA Coach of the Year missed the team's morning shootaround. Top assistant Mike Brown will coach Golden State instead.

The Warriors practiced in Oakland on Friday before flying to Portland, and Kerr clearly wasn't feeling well then. The 51-year-old Kerr still experiences lingering symptoms from complications following two back surgeries after the franchise's run to the 2015 championship. He missed the first 43 games last season dealing with headaches, nausea and an aching neck.

Warriors star Kevin Durant also is questionable for the game with a left calf strain.

