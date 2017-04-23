Despite taking the loss to the Grizzlies, Kawhi Leonard put on a legendary show, scoring the Spurs' final 16 points in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. (1:36)

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale was quite candid about Spurs guard Kawhi Leonard's electric performance in Memphis' 110-108 overtime victory on Saturday.

"Honestly, I'm taking suggestions on how to guard Kawhi Leonard," Fizdale said during his post-game press conference. "I've tried everything and the guy's just...," Fizdale said, pausing to release a dramatic sigh.

Leonard contributed a career playoff-high 43 points in a losing effort for the Spurs. He rallied the Spurs by scoring the last 16 points of regulation, but missed a 21-footer short of the rim with James Ennis defending him just before the buzzer ending regulation. Leonard also tied it at 108 with 17 seconds left in overtime with a 3 from the left corner.

"He's tough. Man is he a superstar," Fizdale added.

Leonard finished with 24 points combined in the fourth quarter and overtime in a thrilling game that also featured six lead changes and seven ties in the fourth quarter and overtime. Grizzlies forward Marc Gasol hit a 12-foot floater with 0.7 seconds left in overtime to seal the win for the Grizzlies.

The series is now tied 2-2 and returns to San Antonio for Game 5 on Tuesday.

Memphis guard Mike Conley said it was scary watching Leonard -- a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and MVP candidate this season -- shoot away.

"He's unbelievable,'' Conley said of Leonard. "It got to a point where you just knew if he got a shot off it was going in.''

Conley, who signed a five-year, $153 million contract last summer in what was the richest deal in the NBA at that point, also had a career game, finishing with a franchise postseason record 35 points.

"That was great game,'' Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "Both teams played their hearts out. Just a fantastic basketball game. The fans got their money's worth tonight for sure. At the end, Marc made a great shot. L.A. (LaMarcus Aldridge) contested it very, very well, and it went down.''

The Associated Press contributed to this report.