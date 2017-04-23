The NBA has fined Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley $25,000 over his interaction with a fan during Game 3 of the Western Conference playoffs Friday night, a source told ESPN.

Beverley will not suspended for the incident, the source said.

In the first half, Beverley got knocked down after attempting a layup and landed at a fan's feet, identified as Stuart Scaramucci, son of minority Oklahoma City Thunder owner Jay Scaramucci. Beverley got up and immediately started to complain about Scaramucci.

He pointed at Scaramucci as referee Scott Foster and several Rockets went to help him up. After the game, Beverley approached Scaramucci, who was sitting behind the basket, and they got into a heated discussion.

Rockets forward Sam Dekker went to pull Beverley away, and he left the court as fans yelled at him.

Whenever an incident occurs, the league reviews footage from the arena and television broadcasts to determine if the player went into the stands before determining if any discipline is appropriate, sources said.

Information from ESPN's Calvin Watkins was used in this report.