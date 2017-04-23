Warriors coach Steve Kerr describes the pain he's been going through and why "the last few days have been difficult." (1:47)

Ailing Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he won't be on the sidelines for Game 4 on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kerr stayed behind at the team hotel for Saturday night's Game 3 at Portland's Moda Center. Assistant Mike Brown took over and the Warriors overcame a 17-point first-half deficit to win 119-113 and go up 3-0 in the first-round series.

"This is not going to be a case where I'm coaching one night, not coaching the next. I'm not going to do that to our team, our staff," Kerr told reporters at the team hotel on Sunday.. "We're hoping that in the next week or two, whatever it is, I can sort of make a definitive realization, deduction, or just feel that I'm going to do this or not."

When asked if there would be a possibilty of him missing the rest of the postseason, Kerr said: "Yeah, I just said that."

Stephen Curry, who scored 34 points in the Game 3 win, passed the game ball to Golden State GM Bob Myers to give to Kerr.

"He's obviously going through a lot physically and that's first and foremost for him to take care of himself, make sure he's on the road to recovery and feeling like himself,'' Curry said. "We've got his back, we've had certain situations all year, previous years, where players are down and you've got the `next man up' philosophy, same with Coach Kerr.''

The reigning NBA coach of the year still experiences lingering symptoms from complications following two back surgeries after the franchise's run to the 2015 championship. He missed the first 43 games last season dealing with symptoms such as headaches, nausea and an aching neck.

Kerr, who clearly wasn't feeling well on Friday before the team departed for Portland, hadn't missed a game this season before Saturday, when he also missed shootaround.

"This is something I've been dealing with, but doing OK. Ups and downs but consistently coaching. This past week for whatever reason, things got worse. My symptoms got worse,'' he said.

Kerr works out daily and does yoga to help control the symptoms.

"I can tell you, if you have a back problem, stay away from surgery. I can say that from the bottom of my heart,'' Kerr said.

Golden State can sweep with a victory Monday night.

ESPN's Ethan Sherwood Strauss and The Associated Press contributed to this report.