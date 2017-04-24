Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert returned and started Sunday's Game 4 of the first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing two games with a knee injury that he suffered in the opening minute of Game 1.

Gobert, a contender for Defensive Player of the Year and All-NBA honors, hyperextended his left knee and suffered a bone bruise in the first possession of the series.

Gobert's injury has forced Derrick Favors, who was limited all season due to a bone bruise in his left knee, into the starting center role.

Gobert averaged 14.0 points, 12.8 rebounds and a league-high 2.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Clippers lead the series 2-1.

