          Jazz's Rudy Gobert returns Sunday after missing 2 games

          9:26 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert returned and started Sunday's Game 4 of the first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers after missing two games with a knee injury that he suffered in the opening minute of Game 1.

          Gobert, a contender for Defensive Player of the Year and All-NBA honors, hyperextended his left knee and suffered a bone bruise in the first possession of the series.

          Gobert's injury has forced Derrick Favors, who was limited all season due to a bone bruise in his left knee, into the starting center role.

          Gobert averaged 14.0 points, 12.8 rebounds and a league-high 2.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

          The Clippers lead the series 2-1.

          Information from ESPN's Tim MacMahon was used in this report.

