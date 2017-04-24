North Carolina's Joel Berry, Theo Pinson and Tony Bradley have all declared for the NBA draft but will not sign with agents and can return to school if they so choose.

The trio has until May 24 to remove their names from consideration.

Berry averaged 14.7 points per game and earned Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors after leading the Tar Heels to the national title game win over Gonzaga. The junior had 22 points and six assists in the championship game.

Joel Berry has declared for the draft but could return to school. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Hampered by a foot injury for part of the season, Pinson averaged 6.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while Bradley, a freshman, averaged 7.1 points and finished second on the team in rebounding.

Justin Jackson, who tested the draft waters a year ago, already has signed with an agent.

Should Berry, Pinson and Bradley elect to return, coach Roy Williams would have a formidable lineup to defend the Tar Heels' national championship.