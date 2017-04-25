Kevin Durant has been cleared to play by the Warriors medical staff and will take the floor in an attempt to sweep the Trail Blazers. (0:37)

After missing the past two games with a calf strain, Kevin Durant will return to the Golden State Warriors' lineup for Monday night's Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers, the team announced.

Durant suffered the injury to his left calf during the team's Game 1 victory and had been questionable leading into each game since.

"Our training staff felt it was best to sit him out, and so that's why he sat out [Game 3]," acting head coach Mike Brown said. "Obviously, Kev's a tough guy and a tough-minded guy, and he probably was ready to go as soon as it happened. But our training staff didn't clear him till tonight."

Despite Durant's absence, the Warriors hold a 3-0 lead as they attempt to close out the Western Conference first-round series in Portland.

Brown, who will coach Golden State for a second straight game, said Durant will start and is not under a minutes restriction.

Though Durant is back, the Warriors are still without Matt Barnes (right ankle/foot sprain), Shaun Livingston (right index finger sprain and hand contusion) and Kevon Looney (hip strain).

The most pressing health concern with the Warriors now is that of head coach Steve Kerr, who is missing his second straight game due to the return of painful symptoms related to back surgery he had nearly two years ago.