The roller-coaster season ends, but the work is just beginning for OKC

With Russell Westbrook's season coming to an end, relive his epic 2016-17 season with moments and stats for the history books. (2:27)

HOUSTON -- Russell Westbrook has been eliminated from the playoffs seven times, and the scene each time has been mostly the same. As the clock edges closer to zeroes, Westbrook flings himself all over the court, running his tank so far past empty that the gauge combusts, and he's not much more than a puddle of sweat and adrenaline.

As he walked off the floor, shirt untucked and head down on Tuesday, with the Thunder eliminated 105-99 in five games by the Rockets, he found the tunnel before the final buzzer actually sounded, leaving as Alex Abrines launched a halfcourt shot.

Westbrook's brilliant, historic season had its book closed, and its final chapter was 47 points on 15-of-34 shooting, 5-of-18 from 3, 11 rebounds and 9 assists. He was sensational. He was also erratic. He was the complete summation of Russell Westbrook, circa 2017.

The Thunder leave Houston frustrated and disappointed, knowing they weren't overwhelmed or overmatched by the Rockets. They were a handful of plays away in three of the four losses. But they also walked away knowing in a season full of doubt, unknowns and worry, they produced a successful, stabilizing campaign that has set a foundation for them to build on. The end result is always unsatisfying, but as they stood on July 4 following Kevin Durant's announcement, staring the prospect of the entire franchise being burned to the ground with a complete teardown possible, there is a roadmap that exists.

Now, it's the same question Westbrook asked the front office in the moments after Durant departed: What's next?

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti repeatedly called the 2016-17 campaign a "season of discovery."

The constructed roster the Thunder had was vastly different than the one they expected. On July 3 last summer, Presti envisioned Victor Oladipo and Enes Kanter anchoring his bench, with a potential starting five that featured Westbrook, Durant and Al Horford, who was strongly considering OKC before joining the Boston Celtics as a free agent.

The supporting pieces were selected as specialists, with specific roles in mind to complement the stars.

Editor's Picks 5-on-5: What moves will get Westbrook, OKC back into contention? Are Russell Westbrook and the Thunder on the rise? What trades should they make? Our 5-on-5 crew debates and predicts OKC's next moves.

The unbelievable numbers behind Russell Westbrook's historic season Russell Westbrook followed Oscar Robertson's famous footsteps from 55 years ago, but he also charted his own path in the age of the triple-double.

The season of Russ: Westbrook's epic tale of triple-double triumph Russell Westbrook's triple-double pursuit not only took the league on the ultimate thrill ride, it rallied a shaken city behind its new unquestioned leader. 2 Related

But Durant's move to the Golden State Warriors paired with Horford's passing on a reunion with college coach Billy Donovan left Westbrook now operating as a solo artist.

A once deep and potent roster suddenly became thin and one-dimensional. It was instantly flawed, and while Donovan worked to reverse-engineer the team to fit around Westbrook's strengths, much of that really devolved into, "Here you go, Russ, do something."

Westbrook was afforded historic amounts of the ball -- an off-the-charts usage rate finishing at 42.5 percent -- and the Thunder lived and died on his clutch-time heroics. So much of the Thunder's season, and forthcoming future, hinged on internal development of their youth, and while there were positives steps, Westbrook's domineering potentially stunted their growth.

And that's where most of their future rests, too. The Thunder planned for Durant to re-sign, but their contingency was in place if he didn't, and it was in the roster's upside and youth. The approach for most every team transitioning from losing a franchise cornerstone to rebuilding is to acquire youth and assets. The Thunder have one of the youngest rosters in the league, stacked with former lottery picks. They didn't need to blow anything up, because they already had the parts they'd be seeking in place.

Presti might look cautious and overly calculated with the perfectly parted hair and expensive glasses, but few executives are as brash and bold. The Thunder will hunt trades to upgrade the team, and you can mark most of the roster as available. But they are really banking on where they've been investing the past few years.

Russell Westbrook has exited the playoffs, having left his mark on more than the record books this season. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Steven Adams, Alex Abrines, Victor Oladipo, Andre Roberson, Jerami Grant, Enes Kanter, Domantas Sabonis and Doug McDermott are all under the age of 25. While so much focus was on Westbrook's surrounding help -- and if it was any good or not -- it was often lost that he was leading one of the youngest groups in the NBA. Those pieces can either be part of the core that supports Westbrook or as assets to deal in the future.

The Grant trade from early in the season is a good example of Presti's approach in restructuring. The Thunder had Ersan Ilyasova, a 29-year-old stretch shooter on an expiring deal, and a piece that would fit well around Westbrook and probably make the Thunder better this season. But Presti moved him for Grant, a 23-year-old, versatile, athletic freak on a cheap, controllable contract.

The Thunder develop players as well as any organization, and there's a lot of confidence Abrines and Sabonis will blossom into high-level role players behind Westbrook. Behind the scenes, Westbrook is said to be very happy with the players on the team, and the outlook of the roster. But then again, he's not the type to complain and knock on the GM's door asking for help.

As one source has repeated, Westbrook has never once complained about players, this year or in years past, and prefers to stay out of most front office dealings.

The Thunder have only one clear unknown about the existing roster: Roberson, a restricted free agent this summer. After inking extensions last October with Adams and Oladipo, Roberson and the Thunder couldn't find common ground. Roberson has his limitations, but as one of the elite defenders in the league, and some development and better understanding of his role as the season went along -- less shooting, more cutting and driving is what the Thunder preached -- they are intent on keeping him.

There is one more question, and it's quietly their biggest of the offseason. With the new collective bargaining agreement in place, Westbrook will be eligible for another extension as the team's designated player.

After famously signing an extension last summer in the wake of Durant's leaving, Westbrook can sign another in the ballpark of $220 million over five years this summer. Westbrook is signed through the 2017-18 season, with a player option on the following year, but the Thunder would obviously like to have a longer commitment from their franchise player.

The expectation is they will make the offer, but should Westbrook decline, all that talk of stabilizing the franchise gets a little more wobbly, and with only a year guaranteed, talk of trading him could spark again. It will certainly be alarming for the front office, especially after what they went through with Durant.

From anyone close to Westbrook or the Thunder, though, their perspective is the extension Westbrook signed last summer was a public display of commitment to the franchise for the prime of his career. As the Thunder know all too well, players can change their minds, but the expectation is Westbrook is committed to the Thunder for the foreseeable future. With the chance to become a $40 million-per-year player and the highest paid in the NBA, along with loving the franchise and its direction, Westbrook seems to have every reason to re-up again.

But until there's ink on another contract, the Thunder will sweat it out.

That's one of the reasons they made the deadline deal to add Taj Gibson, a 31-year-old unrestricted free agent likely to sign somewhere else. It was an illustration of their effort to win this season and provide Westbrook with a bit more help.

Gibson is a good example of the kind of players who fit with Westbrook, something the Thunder are keenly aware of. It takes a certain kind of player to fit with Westbrook, both in mental makeup and physical tools, and the Thunder are using this season to vet exactly what kind of players check those boxes.

Russell Westbrook will likely stand at the center of OKC's plans, with youthful parts developed around him. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Thunder have spent the season compiling data and film of Westbrook, and not only will try to reinforce the team with players who complement his skill set, but also work to develop his game to utilize his teammates better. As assistant GM Troy Weaver said, the Thunder think Westbrook will be a much better player next season because he spent this one figuring it all out.

Ask anyone within the organization if this season has been a success and they'll sarcastically laugh off the question. To produce 47 wins and be competitive in the playoffs after losing a star the caliber of Durant for nothing in return, to them, is an incredible achievement. This was the season of Westbrook and his assault on history, but to the Thunder, it was one of resilience and stability. Absorbing and enduring Durant's loss and losing only eight fewer games is something the Thunder are quite proud of.

This was Year 1 post-Durant. It carried a lot of grace and forgiveness as they stumbled their way through. It was exciting and enthralling for the Thunder, but it's also over now.

Year 2? That's when the true rebuilding phase begins, and along with it, the pressure of climbing back to the top.