HOUSTON -- Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander left his courtside seat during live action to yell at referee Bill Kennedy in the final seconds of the first quarter in Game 5 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

As Kennedy stood watching a play, Alexander got up from his seat next to the national television table. Rockets legend Hakeem Olajuwon tried to grab the owner's arm, but he kept walking. Alexander stood behind Kennedy for less than five seconds before walking away. Kennedy did turn his head as Alexander walked away.

It appeared Alexander was complaining about a call that wasn't made.

At halftime, Alexander said of the confrontation with the ref, he "can't talk about it." Asked why he shouted at the referee he said, "I was upset, really upset."

Alexander is normally mild-mannered during games. Houston leads the best-of-seven series 3-1.