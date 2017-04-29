The Orlando Magic intend to offer their president of basketball operations position to Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin, multiple sources said.

The Magic can engage Griffin in contract talks at the conclusion of the Cavs' season, sources said.

Griffin's contract with Cleveland is up at the end of the season, and he and the team have not held meaningful discussions on an extension.

However, he still could remain with the Cavs on a new deal, sources said.

Earlier this month, LeBron James told ESPN he endorsed Griffin getting a new contract with Cleveland.

Griffin joined the Cavs in 2010 as assistant general manager and was promoted to GM in 2014. After James re-signed with the Cavs, Griffin engaged in a series of moves to construct a championship team.

He executed trades for Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert, Channing Frye and Kyle Korver.

In 2016, Griffin spearheaded the decision to fire coach David Blatt with the team in first place at midseason and replace him with Tyrone Lue. The controversial move paid off when the Cavs rallied to win the NBA Finals after falling down 3-1 to the Golden State Warriors.

Griffin is the fourth GM the Cavs have had since Dan Gilbert bought the team in 2005.

The Magic fired general manager Rob Hennigan earlier this month after five seasons.