Three semifinals matchups are already established. Only one of the eight first-round series -- Jazz vs. Clippers -- has made it to a Game 7.
We polled the ESPN Forecast panel of experts heading into Game 7 of the lone remaining first-round series.
Here are the results, displaying each team's updated chances to win Game 7, as well as the matchups for the conference semifinals, along with predictions from ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI), FiveThirtyEight and a fan poll.
ESPN Forecast: Jazz-Clippers
Series: Series tied, 3-3
Prediction: LAC (55 percent)
ESPN Forecast: Wizards-Celtics
Game 1: Sun., April 30 (WSH at BOS -- 1 ET, ABC)
Prediction: Celtics (55 percent)
ESPN Forecast: Raptors-Cavaliers
Game 1: Mon., May 1 (TOR at CLE -- 7 ET, TNT)
Prediction: Cavaliers (72 percent)
ESPN Forecast: Rockets-Spurs
Series: Mon., May 1 (HOU at SA -- 9:30 ET, TNT)
Prediction: Spurs (60 percent)
Note: ESPN Forecast predictions for Warriors-Clippers or Warriors-Jazz will be added following Sunday's Game 7.
