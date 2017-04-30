Three semifinals matchups are already established. Only one of the eight first-round series -- Jazz vs. Clippers -- has made it to a Game 7.

Editor's Picks 2017 NBA playoffs: Key dates, schedule, matchups and news Read about the 2017 NBA playoffs on ESPN to find out if the Cavs and Warriors are on a collision course for their third straight Finals showdown.

We polled the ESPN Forecast panel of experts heading into Game 7 of the lone remaining first-round series.

Here are the results, displaying each team's updated chances to win Game 7, as well as the matchups for the conference semifinals, along with predictions from ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI), FiveThirtyEight and a fan poll.

More: BPI odds | FiveThirtyEight projections | 2017 Playoffs

ESPN Forecast: Jazz-Clippers

Series: Series tied, 3-3

Prediction: LAC (55 percent)

LAC (%) UTAH (%) BPI 67 33 FiveThirtyEight 68 32 Fan panel 55 45

ESPN Forecast: Wizards-Celtics

Game 1: Sun., April 30 (WSH at BOS -- 1 ET, ABC)

Prediction: Celtics (55 percent)

BOS (%) WSH (%) BPI 66 34 FiveThirtyEight 62 38 Fan panel 55 45

ESPN Forecast: Raptors-Cavaliers

Game 1: Mon., May 1 (TOR at CLE -- 7 ET, TNT)

Prediction: Cavaliers (72 percent)

CLE (%) TOR (%) BPI 53 47 FiveThirtyEight 46 54 Fan panel 75 25

ESPN Forecast: Rockets-Spurs

Series: Mon., May 1 (HOU at SA -- 9:30 ET, TNT)

Prediction: Spurs (60 percent)

SA (%) HOU (%) BPI 70 30 FiveThirtyEight 63 37 Fan panel 60 40

Note: ESPN Forecast predictions for Warriors-Clippers or Warriors-Jazz will be added following Sunday's Game 7.

ESPN Forecast and the fan panel predictions were conducted in coordination with Microsoft Research. Join the fan panel here.