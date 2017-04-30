        <
          Forecast: Predictions for each conference semifinal series

          Cavaliers working hard in preparation for Raptors (1:04)

          Take an all-access look with the Cavaliers as they hit the weight room and the practice court in earnest during their layoff. (1:04)

          10:12 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          With the Utah Jazz overtaking the LA Clippers at Staples Center in Game 7, the West and East semifinal matchups are set. Who will take the next step into the conference finals?

          We polled the ESPN Forecast panel of experts heading into Game 1 of each series.

          Here are the results, with each team's updated chances to win and predictions from ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI), FiveThirtyEight and a fan poll.

          More: BPI odds | FiveThirtyEight projections | 2017 Playoffs

          ESPN Forecast: Celtics-Wizards

          Series: Celtics lead 1-0
          Prediction: Celtics (55 percent)

          ESPN Forecast: Cavaliers-Raptors

          Game 1: Monday, May 1 (TOR at CLE, 7 p.m. ET, TNT)
          Series prediction: Cavaliers (72 percent)

          ESPN Forecast: Warriors-Jazz

          Game 1: Tuesday, May 2 (UTAH at GS, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT)
          Series prediction: Warriors (90 percent)

          ESPN Forecast: Spurs-Rockets

          Game 1: Monday, May 1 (HOU at SA, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)
          Series prediction: Spurs (60 percent)

          ESPN Forecast and the fan panel predictions were conducted in coordination with Microsoft Research. Join the fan panel here.

