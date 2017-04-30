Take an all-access look with the Cavaliers as they hit the weight room and the practice court in earnest during their layoff. (1:04)

With the Utah Jazz overtaking the LA Clippers at Staples Center in Game 7, the West and East semifinal matchups are set. Who will take the next step into the conference finals?

We polled the ESPN Forecast panel of experts heading into Game 1 of each series.

Here are the results, with each team's updated chances to win and predictions from ESPN's Basketball Power Index (BPI), FiveThirtyEight and a fan poll.

ESPN Forecast: Celtics-Wizards

Series: Celtics lead 1-0

Prediction: Celtics (55 percent)

BOS (%) WSH (%) BPI 66 34 FiveThirtyEight 62 38 Fan panel 55 45 Note: All predictions were made prior to Game 1 of the series

ESPN Forecast: Cavaliers-Raptors

Game 1: Monday, May 1 (TOR at CLE, 7 p.m. ET, TNT)

Series prediction: Cavaliers (72 percent)

CLE (%) TOR (%) BPI 53 47 FiveThirtyEight 46 54 Fan panel 75 25

ESPN Forecast: Warriors-Jazz

Game 1: Tuesday, May 2 (UTAH at GS, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Series prediction: Warriors (90 percent)

GS (%) UTAH (%) BPI 93 7 FiveThirtyEight 91 9 Fan panel 91 9

ESPN Forecast: Spurs-Rockets

Game 1: Monday, May 1 (HOU at SA, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Series prediction: Spurs (60 percent)

SA (%) HOU (%) BPI 70 30 FiveThirtyEight 63 37 Fan panel 60 40

