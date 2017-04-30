When asked if he considers himself the modern day Charles Barkley, Draymond Green defiantly denies the claim saying he is his own player. (1:02)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Some have made the case that Draymond Green's unapologetic, unmuted, fiery, trash-talking demeanor is similar to that of a retired All-Star power forward: Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

When asked after practice Sunday if he's the modern-day Barkley, the Golden State Warriors' All-Star highly objected.

"Hell no," he responded promptly. "I'm the modern-day Draymond Green. F--- no."

Draymond Green credits his mother, father and neighborhood for his outspoken disposition. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

There are clear similarities between the two power forwards, but Green elaborated on his position to further distance himself from the so-called Barkley connection.

"[Chuck] told y'all in '90-what that he wasn't your kid's role model anyway. ... So there you have it," Green pointed out. "He wasn't my role model. I grew up in Saginaw, Michigan. ... That's what you do, you talk, you talk junk during basketball. That's how I was raised. I was raised in a family like that, so I didn't need a Charles Barkley to influence me."

Green credits his mother, father and neighborhood for the bulk of his outspoken disposition. "It was inherited," he says. The only linkage with Barkley he acknowledged was on the basketball court. But that's the extent.

"I was raised by Mary Babers," Green said. "In the Babers family, that's what you do. You speak your mind. It ain't got nothing to do with Chuck. I wasn't a Charles Barkley fan growing up. No disrespect to Chuck. He's a great player, but as I got older, I watched his game because I knew he was undersized and the things that he could do, I tried to add some of that stuff to my game. But nah, he didn't influence me at all."

He was asked if he considers himself to be a role model: "I try to be," he said after a long pause. "But it's not my decision on whether I'm somebody's role model or not, but I try to be the model citizen."

Barkley landed a cushy job as a commentator for TNT after his playing career. Green has some interest in coaching when his playing days are over, but he admitted Sunday that he has given some thought to dabbling in commentating.

"Obviously, I think about both of them," he said. "I don't know. There's negatives and positives to both sides. Commentating, you're not in the fire. Coaching, guys are soft and that would completely piss me off, trying to coach a soft guy. I don't know. We'll see."