With the Houston Rockets blowing out the San Antonio Spurs 126-99 in Game 1 of their second-round series, tensions boiled over at the end of the third quarter.

San Antonio's Dewayne Dedmon went face-to-face with James Harden, and the two exchanged words. Houston center Nene came to his teammate's defense and grabbed the neck area of Dedmon in an attempt to push him away.

Officials quickly intervened before the situation escalated any further.

Nene was ejected for his actions while Dedmon and Harden each received a technical.

In the fourth quarter, Dedmon received a second technical foul and an automatic ejection after exchanging words with Patrick Beverley and arguing with officials during a free throw.

The visiting Rockets were leading 96-67 at the time of the incident, with Nene scoring seven points and grabbing five rebounds in 16 minutes.