Houston Rockets center Nene Hilario was given a $15,000 fine by the NBA for "escalating an altercation" by pushing San Antonio Spurs center Dewayne Dedmon above the shoulders, it was announced Wednesday.

Nene was assessed one technical foul and ejected at the conclusion of the third quarter of the Rockets' 126-99 win in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series is Wednesday night in San Antonio.