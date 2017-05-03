Michele Roberts, the National Basketball Players Association executive director, believes Knicks president Phil Jackson was trying to push Carmelo Anthony out of New York during Jackson's season-ending news conference last month.

Jackson said then that Anthony "would be better off somewhere else" to "chase that championship" at this point in his career.

Roberts issued a statement condemning Jackson's remarks the next day and expanded on her thoughts in an interview published Wednesday.

"I think Phil was deliberately trying to shame Melo out of the city," she said in an interview with The Vertical. Roberts added in the interview that some players are unhappy that the NBA hasn't responded to Jackson's comments.

Roberts contacted NBA commissioner Adam Silver shortly after Jackson's initial comments. She later released a statement calling Jackson's comments "inappropriate."

"If players under contract cannot, under threat of league discipline, speak openly about their desire to be employed elsewhere, we expect management to adhere to the same standards. The door swings both ways when it comes to demonstrating loyalty and respect," Roberts said in a statement.

Roberts' statement refers to a league rule that mandates players be fined for publicly requesting trades. A player can express a desire for a change of scenery privately, but a public statement is automatically subject to a fine. The NBA did not issue any comment in response to the NBPA's stance as of Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson intimated last month that he would continue to explore trade options for Anthony, who has a no-trade clause in the contract he signed with the Knicks in 2014.

"We've not been able to win with [Anthony] on the court at this time," Jackson said in his season-ending news conference. "I think the direction with our team is that he's a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere where he can win or chase that championship."

Anthony, 32, was the subject of rampant trade speculation throughout the season, which at one point prompted the 10-time All-Star to tell Jackson that he wanted to remain with the Knicks and would not waive his no-trade clause. Toward the end of the Knicks' season, Anthony was strongly considering waiving his no-trade clause if it meant a trade to the right location, according to sources.

Anthony said after the final game of the season, though, that he'd "love" to remain in New York if the Knicks were committed to winning.

Entering the season, New York was seen as a potential playoff contender under first-year coach Jeff Hornacek, having bolstered its lineup with the additions of Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah. But the club stumbled to a 31-51 record, missing the playoffs for the fourth straight season.

ESPN's Ian Begley contributed to this report.