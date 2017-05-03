The Atlanta Hawks have parted ways with general manager Wes Wilcox, a source told ESPN.

Wilcox was promoted in June 2015 from assistant general manager, where he worked alongside Danny Ferry.

Ferry stepped down just after a 10-month leave of absence following the release of an audio recording of a conference call with ownership in which Ferry was heard repeating culturally insensitive comments from a scouting report about Luol Deng.

Atlanta finished 48-34 in his first season at the helm and advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals. This past season the Hawks won 43 games and lost to Washington in the first round of the playoffs.

Wilcox was previously in the Cleveland Cavaliers organization -- where he was the director of player personnel.

Wilcox was disciplined by the team earlier this season after making a racially charged joke at a season-ticket holders event, for which he apologized.

A Hawks internal investigation from Dec. 27 to Jan. 9 that included interviews with attendees concluded that Wilcox mention of race during the event merited his being reprimanded internally by the franchise.