LeBron James scored 39 points Wednesday to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and move into second place on the all-time playoff scoring list. He now trails only Michael Jordan. (0:53)

CLEVELAND -- Only one player in NBA history has scored more playoff points than LeBron James as of Wednesday night, the man James claims he is "chasing the ghost" of: Michael Jordan.

James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5,762 points) for second place on the all-time postseason scoring list with his 25th point in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors. James clinched it with a 3-pointer at the 8:41 mark of the third quarter to put Cleveland up 75-59 and give him 27 points. He finished with 39 points in the Cavs' 125-103 win.

Jordan is first on the NBA postseason scoring list with 5,987 points. James could pass him with an extended run this postseason with the Cavs, who are vying for their third straight Finals appearance (and James' seventh straight).

The Cavs superstar has been enjoying a stellar postseason, averaging 33.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 2.6 steals per game coming into Wednesday, up from his regular-season averages of 26.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 0.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.

Editor's Picks Beer co. backs off after tweets anger LeBron Great Lakes Brewing Company has backed off using LeBron James' image and name after its retweets of James holding a beer in Game 1 angered his agent and legal team.

LeBron doesn't get better in the playoffs, he's just always this good 1 Related

James reached the scoring mark in his 205th career playoff game. Abdul-Jabbar played in 237. But James has played in a playoff format with more games throughout his career, with the first round having expanded to a best-of-seven series in 2003, one season before he entered the league.

James, a 14-year veteran, is seventh in regular-season scoring with 28,787 points. Abdul-Jabbar, who played 18 seasons, is first in regular-season scoring with 38,387 points.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said that postseason totals should be "given more weight" than regular-season ones.

"I mean, it proves that you're a winner," Lue said before Game 2. "Proves that you're always in the playoffs and you're always giving your team a chance or an opportunity to win, so. The more points you have in the playoffs, the further you've been and the more times you've been to the playoffs, so it's a great achievement."

James also became the fourth player in NBA playoff history with 300 made 3-pointers with his second triple of the night, which gave Cleveland a 49-35 lead with 7:29 remaining in the second quarter, joining Ray Allen (385), Reggie Miller (320) and Manu Ginobili (312).

James ranks third in playoff assists, trailing only Magic Johnson and John Stockton. He also ranks third in playoff steals, trailing Scottie Pippen and Jordan.

James ranks 21st in playoff blocks. However, he is first in playoff blocks for a wing player, while Pippen is second.