          Tony Parker leaves Spurs' win in fourth quarter with injured leg

          1:19 AM ET
          • Michael C. WrightESPN Staff Writer
          SAN ANTONIO -- San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker suffered a left leg injury Wednesday night that forced him out of a 121-96, Game 2 win over the Houston Rockets.

          The Spurs said he'll undergo an MRI exam Thursday, and at that point his status will be updated. The Western Conference semifinal series, even at 1-1, resumes Friday night at Houston.

          "It's not good," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said in his postgame news conference.

          Parker was carried off the court by teammates Dewayne Dedmon and Dejounte Murray after falling to the floor and grabbing his left knee and did not return. The injury became apparent after Parker's jump shot in the lane with 8:43 remaining in the fourth quarter, with the Spurs leading 97-83.

          Parker could be seen grimacing in the tunnel as he was turned and carted off.

          Meanwhile, Spurs owner Julianna Hawn Holt, who took over as CEO for her husband, Peter Holt, last March, rose from her courtside seat screaming, and walked toward an official before she was pulled back to her seat.

