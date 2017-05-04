Tony Parker goes up for a jumper and lands awkwardly causing his left knee to buckle. Parker would remain on the ground for a few moments before being carried off by teammates. (0:44)

SAN ANTONIO -- San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker suffered a left leg injury Wednesday night that forced him out of a 121-96, Game 2 win over the Houston Rockets.

The Spurs said he'll undergo an MRI exam Thursday, and at that point his status will be updated. The Western Conference semifinal series, even at 1-1, resumes Friday night at Houston.

"It's not good," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said in his postgame news conference.

Editor's Picks Spurs rebound to beat Rockets 121-96, but lose Parker Kawhi Leonard had 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame the loss of Tony Parker to beat the Houston Rockets 121-96 on Wednesday night.

Parker was carried off the court by teammates Dewayne Dedmon and Dejounte Murray after falling to the floor and grabbing his left knee and did not return. The injury became apparent after Parker's jump shot in the lane with 8:43 remaining in the fourth quarter, with the Spurs leading 97-83.

Parker could be seen grimacing in the tunnel as he was turned and carted off.

Meanwhile, Spurs owner Julianna Hawn Holt, who took over as CEO for her husband, Peter Holt, last March, rose from her courtside seat screaming, and walked toward an official before she was pulled back to her seat.