Norman Powell falls on Kyle Lowry's ankle, causing Lowry to buckle over in pain. Lowry would return to the game, but he would leave for good later in the third quarter. (0:51)

TORONTO -- All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry didn't participate in the Toronto Raptors' shootaround Friday morning and will be a game-time decision for Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a left ankle sprain.

"It's still pretty sore," Lowry said. "I have to be able [to] play defense, run up and down, make cuts, and I think the making cuts part will be most important. Going straight forward will be OK."

If Lowry can't play, Cory Joseph likely would start in his place.

Lowry, who battled a lower back injury in the first round, suffered the ankle injury early in the third quarter of Toronto's Game 2 loss. It is an unusual sprain because Lowry turned the ankle inward instead of outward, like typical basketball-related sprains. Lowry said it was high on his ankle but wasn't a "high ankle sprain."

"This one is a little bit different," Lowry said. "I want to be out there 100 percent with my teammates, playing and trying to win games, protecting home court. I wish I could be out there with my teammates. That's the goal. The goal is just to play. I have to wait."

Lowry has averaged 20 points and eight assists per game in the series.