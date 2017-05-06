Kelly Oubre Jr. took exception to a hard screen by Kelly Olynyk on Thursday night and was ejected after retaliating. Members of the Wizards and Celtics react to the skirmish. (1:44)

Kelly Oubre has been suspended for Game 4 of the Washington Wizards' playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

The NBA announced the suspension Saturday, two days after Oubre was ejected from Washington's Game 3 blowout victory for shoving Boston's Kelly Olynyk.

Editor's Picks Wizards' Oubre: Olynyk hits led to outburst Kelly Oubre says multiple blows to his head by Kelly Olynyk caused him to lash out at the Celtics big man in an incident that got the Wizards forward ejected.

After being floored by an illegal screen from Olynyk early in the second quarter Thursday, Oubre charged at Olynyk and knocked him to the ground by burying his forearm in his chest. Oubre was assessed a flagrant 2 and ejected.

Oubre said Friday that he retaliated against Olynyk because he had been hit repeatedly by the Celtics center.

"I've been hit in the head multiple times by the same person," Oubre told reporters. "I've confronted [Olynyk] about it. The last time it happened, I fell, I felt pain in my head and my jaw, and I got up and I ran to him and I bumped him."

The Wizards routed the Celtics 116-89 in Game 3, but they still trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series. Game 4 is Sunday in Washington.

The Celtics and Wizards racked up a combined 16 technical fouls during their four regular-season matchups. Thursday's game featured eight technical fouls and three ejections.

ESPN's Chris Forsberg contributed to this report.