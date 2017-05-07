SALT LAKE CITY -- Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has had a spinal cord leak procedure on his back and remains out indefinitely.

In an interview with Bloomberg Radio on Friday, Warriors owner Joe Lacob said Kerr had his spine drained to hopefully alleviate the health issues that have forced him to take a temporary leave of absence from the team.

"Hopefully the leak was solved, he had another procedure. It's gone on for nearly two years. Very unusual I believe," Lacob said to Bloomberg Radio. "We feel really bad for him, the players, everybody understands it. We just have to be in his court here and support whatever it takes for him to get back and I'm sure they will eventually solve it. Hopefully sooner rather than later and hopefully we'll have him coaching on the court sooner rather than later."

Kerr did not travel to Salt Lake City for the Warriors' 102-91 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night that gave Golden State a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference second-round series.

Kerr had back surgery about two years ago and has been dealing with complications. Assistant Mike Brown took over as acting coach for Game 3 of the first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors are 7-0 in the playoffs and have the longest winning streak in a single postseason in franchise history.

Information from The Associated Press was used on this report.