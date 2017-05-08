        <
          Patrick Beverley to play in Game 4 after grandfather dies

          8:29 PM ET
          • Tim MacMahonESPN Staff Writer
          HOUSTON -- Rockets guard Patrick Beverley will play Sunday's Game 4 with a heavy heart after learning his grandfather died.

          Beverley had tears in his eyes when he walked out to the Toyota Center court to warm up. His pregame routine was interrupted when he broke down emotionally. Rockets personnel consoled Beverley as he sat in a courtside seat and cried.

          Beverely, a fiery emotional leader for the Rockets, sobbed at his locker while on the phone during the pregame media access period.

          Beverley is averaging 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in the postseason.

