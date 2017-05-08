        <
          Dwight Howard pulled over hours before Hawks eliminated in Game 6

          7:42 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard was pulled over for speeding in the early morning hours of April 28 -- the same day as the Hawks' series-ending Game 6 loss to the Washington Wizards in the first round.

          Howard was going 95 mph in a 65 mph zone, prompting Dunwoody, Georgia, police to pull him over, according to the police report obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Upon questioning Howard, police learned the Hawks center was driving on a suspended registration and without insurance.

          Howard was ticketed for lack of insurance, given a verbal warning for speeding and had his car towed.

          The Hawks were eliminated 115-99 in a game that tipped off less than 18 hours after Howard's incident.

          An Atlanta native, Howard had nine points and seven rebounds over 23 minutes -- the fewest minutes by any of the Hawks' starters in Game 6.

          For the series, Howard averaged just eight points and 10.7 rebounds in 26.2 minutes.

