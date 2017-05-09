Darren Rovell explains why he agrees with the $495 price point for the Big Baller Brand ZO2 shoes. (1:31)

LaVar Ball says his son Lonzo Ball is doing something Michael Jordan could never do: sell shoes for $495.

During a panel discussion on Fox Sports 1's "Undisputed" about the new $495 ZO2's that debuted last week under the Big Baller Brand, co-host Shannon Sharpe advised LaVar Ball that "Michael Jordan couldn't command [$495] for shoes."

"Because he ain't Lonzo Ball, that's why," LaVar Ball said. "Did he have his own brand coming in? It's a new era called the Ball era."

Last week's unveiling of Lonzo Ball's new shoe created an abundance of buzz, mostly negative due to the price point, for the product that won't ship until November. The hype began last year when Lonzo Ball led UCLA to the NCAA tournament and his father made a variety of claims about his son's talents and his own. He also promised to promote the family-built Big Baller Brand as his son made the transition to the next level.

This is also not the first time LaVar Ball has referenced Jordan. He previously claimed he could beat Jordan in one-on-one when they were both younger athletes.

"Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one,'' LaVar Ball told USA Today in March. Ball averaged just 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds while playing for Washington State in the 1987-88 season.

Lonzo Ball is projected to be a top-three pick in next month's NBA draft.