Stephen A. Smith wants the Ball patriarch to let his sons live their lives instead of trying to live vicariously through them. (2:13)

LaVar Ball says his son Lonzo Ball is doing something Michael Jordan could never do: sell shoes for $495.

During a panel discussion on Fox Sports 1's "Undisputed" about the new $495 ZO2s that debuted last week under the Big Baller Brand, co-host Shannon Sharpe advised LaVar Ball that "Michael Jordan couldn't command [$495] for shoes."

"Because he ain't Lonzo Ball, that's why," LaVar Ball said. "Did he have his own brand coming in? It's a new era called the Ball era."

Editor's Picks Ball debuts shoe line; main pair to cost $495 Big Baller Brand rolled out Lonzo Ball's debut shoes on Thursday with the ZO2 ($495), the autographed ZO2 Wet ($995) and the ZO2 Signature Slides ($220).

Vote! Would you buy Big Baller Brand shoes? LaVar Ball revealed the debut of his new Big Baller Brand ZO2 shoe line with the main shoe being priced at a whopping $495. 1 Related

Last week's unveiling of Lonzo Ball's new shoe created much buzz, mostly negative because of the price, for the product that won't ship until November. The hype began when Lonzo Ball led UCLA to this year's NCAA tournament and his father made a variety of claims about his son's talents and his own. He also promised to promote the family-built Big Baller Brand as his son made the transition to the next level.

This is also not the first time LaVar Ball has referenced Jordan. He previously said he could beat Jordan in one-on-one when they were both younger athletes.

"Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one,'' LaVar Ball told USA Today in March. Ball averaged 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds while playing for Washington State in the 1987-88 season.

Lonzo Ball is projected to be a top-three pick in next month's NBA draft.