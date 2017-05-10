SAN ANTONIO -- Fighting through knee and ankle injuries, San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard sat out much of the fourth quarter and didn't take the court during overtime of the team's 110-107 win over the Houston Rockets.

It was unclear when Leonard suffered the right knee injury, but periodically throughout the game, the forward walked over to the sideline to have athletic trainers wrap and work on the knee.

Leonard then suffered the left ankle injury at the 5:37 mark of the third quarter, when he came down on the foot of James Harden. Leonard immediately limped back to the bench during the next stoppage in play, retied his shoe and re-entered the game, but was largely ineffective on both ends of the floor.

Manu Ginobili replaced Leonard in the lineup with 4:57 left to play, and the forward never returned to action. Ginobili finished with 12 points and had a game-sealing block of a Harden 3-point attempt at the end of overtime.

Leonard had 22 points and 15 rebounds, his most boards in a playoff game since Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals (June 20, 2013), when he had 16.

The Spurs now lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 with Game 6 Thursday night in Houston.