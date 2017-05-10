Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for "directing inappropriate language" at a Wizards fan during Game 4 in Washington on Sunday.

The league made the announcement Wednesday, about three hours before the teams played Game 5 in Boston. The series is tied 2-2.

Editor's Picks Isaiah Thomas confident heading into 'biggest game that I've ever played' After struggling through back-to-back losses in Washington, Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is "ready as can be" for Wednesday's pivotal Game 5 against the Wizards.

A fan at the Verizon Center posted video of the exchange with the Thomas on Instagram. In the video, the Celtics' All-Star can be seen directing a profane remark at the fan in question.

According to the individual who took the video, the fan was heckling Thomas, who was on the bench at the time, throughout the game.

Thomas pointed at the fan and responded with, "I will f--- you up, and you know that."