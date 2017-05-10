Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for "directing inappropriate language" at a Wizards fan during Game 4 in Washington on Sunday.
The league made the announcement Wednesday, about three hours before the teams played Game 5 in Boston. The series is tied 2-2.
A fan at the Verizon Center posted video of the exchange with the Thomas on Instagram. In the video, the Celtics' All-Star can be seen directing a profane remark at the fan in question.
According to the individual who took the video, the fan was heckling Thomas, who was on the bench at the time, throughout the game.
Thomas pointed at the fan and responded with, "I will f--- you up, and you know that."