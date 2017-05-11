San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, who is trying to overcome a left ankle injury, will be a game-time decision for Game 6 against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, coach Gregg Popovich said.

Leonard, who is officially listed as questionable, was walking slowly, but without a noticeable limp, as he arrived at the team's shootaround in Houston on Thursday.

"It's not an empirical formula," Popovich said after practice. "You watch, you feel, you talk to the player and you come to a decision. Going to take as much time as possible, see what he feels like, see what I see and make a decision."

He sat out much of the fourth quarter of Game 5 on Tuesday and didn't take the court for overtime after he came down on the foot of James Harden while turning to run up the court with 5:37 remaining in the third quarter.

Leonard immediately limped back to the bench during the next stoppage in play, retied his shoe and re-entered the game, but he was largely ineffective on both ends of the floor.

After the 110-107 win, Leonard insisted he would play in Game 6.

"Competitors are competitors. People want to play," Popovich said Thursday. "We have a responsibility to make sure the situation is safe and best for the team as a whole. That's part of the decision making process. We just see where it goes."

The Spurs lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Information from ESPN's Michael C. Wright was used in this report.