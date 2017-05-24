Purdue sophomore Caleb Swanigan will keep his name in the NBA draft, he announced Wednesday on Twitter.

Never thought I'd be sad to say that I am going to chase my reality in the NBA. Y'all got my love forever. #boilerup — Mamba Forever (@calebswanigan50) May 24, 2017

Swanigan, a 6-foot-9 center, was a finalist for the Naismith Trophy after averaging 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in leading the Boilermakers to a 27-8 record and a Sweet 16 appearance.

Had he returned to Purdue, Swanigan would have likely been the preseason favorite for National Player of the Year honors.

Swanigan entered the NBA draft in spring 2016 but didn't sign with an agent and returned to Purdue for his sophomore season.

It will be difficult for Purdue to replace Swanigan, but coach Matt Painter received good news when Vince Edwards and Isaac Haas both returned to school after testing the waters.

"These were very difficult decisions for both Vince and Caleb to make and we are happy for both of them," Painter said in a statement. "Vince has the potential to be one of the best players in the Big Ten. He is one of the most-versatile players in the country and will use what he learned from this process to improve in all phases of his game.

"We are also happy that Caleb will be able to achieve his goal of getting drafted by an NBA franchise. He has set forth on this path for a long time and we are thrilled that he will be able to realize his dream. We wish him the best of luck as he moves forward in the process."