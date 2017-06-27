Former NBA coach Jeff Van Gundy, an ESPN analyst, will lead the United States men's basketball team for World Cup qualifying, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Van Gundy's appointment, first reported by The Vertical, is set to begin in November. A Team USA squad composed of non-NBA pros is scheduled to play six games in the first round of qualifying in a pool with Cuba, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The top three teams advance to a second round of qualifying from September 2018 to February 2019.

The Vertical also reports that the U.S. will compete in the 12-team FIBA AmeriCup in Uruguay and Argentina in August.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is set to take over coaching responsibilities for the World Cup, which will be held in China beginning in August 2019.

Van Gundy coached the New York Knicks (1996-2001) and Houston Rockets (2003-07), reaching the Finals with the Knicks in 1999. He has not been on the sideline since he was fired after the 2006-07 season.