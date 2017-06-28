The NBA season is over, but Steph Curry will be competing again much sooner than expected.

It was announced Wednesday that Curry will compete in the Web.com Tour's upcoming Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae, to be held Aug. 3-6.

Steph Curry says it'll be a "dream come true to get the chance to play inside the ropes amongst the pros" when he competes in the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic in August. Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/MCT via Getty Images

"Golf has always been a passion of mine," he said in a statement. "It's a dream come true to get the chance to play inside the ropes amongst the pros in a PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament."

Curry, who plays to a 2.0 handicap, according to GHIN.com, will retain his current amateur status for the tournament.

The point guard, who recently led the Golden State Warriors to the NBA title, will be competing on an unrestricted sponsor exemption.

Curry will join a list of athletes to compete in PGA Tour-sanctioned events during their active playing careers that also includes former NFL players Jerry Rice and Mark Rypien. This will be his first appearance in an official tournament, though he has competed in various celebrity events and pro-ams in the past.