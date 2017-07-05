Stephen A. Smith credits LaVar Ball for raising the profile of his son Lonzo, but ultimately the new Laker will need answer the bell for himself if criticism arises. (1:29)

The next stop for LaVar Ball and the Ball family? Reality TV.

In what seems like an inevitable development, LaVar Ball and his family will star in a reality series produced by Facebook, per Deadline.com. The father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, who reportedly signed a four-year, $33 million contract earlier this week; UCLA freshman LiAngelo Ball; and UCLA commit LaMelo Ball has worked to elevate the family's Big Baller Brand this summer.

LaVar Ball and his basketball-playing sons LaMelo, left, Lonzo, middle, and LiAngelo, right, have agreed to star in a reality TV series to be produced by Facebook. Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images

On Tuesday, the company released red, white and blue versions of Lonzo Ball's $495 signature shoe. Last week, LaVar Ball jumped into the ring, tore off his shirt and challenged WWE wrestler The Miz on an episode of Raw with Lonzo and LaMelo seated nearby.

Per the Deadline.com report, the Ball reality show is connected to Facebook's desire to jump into the video business. The Ball family show is one of two shows the company will use to launch a series of new projects.

"Our goal is to make Facebook a place where people can come together around video," Nick Grudin, Facebook's vice president of media partnerships said about the online hub's foray into original video content, per the report. "To help get there, we're supporting a small group of partners and creators as they experiment with the kinds of shows you can build a community around - from sports to comedy to reality to gaming."