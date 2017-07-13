Scouting Zhou Qi: Can Rockets rookie contribute to contender?

LAS VEGAS -- Zhou Qi stands out as one of the most intriguing prospects at the Las Vegas Summer League. The lanky, 7-foot-1 Zhou would be hard to miss under any circumstances, but he's also notable as the NBA's first Chinese player since Yi Jianlian last played in the league in 2011-12. (Yi signed with the L.A. Lakers for training camp last fall but did not make the team.)

Before playing for the Houston Rockets in Las Vegas, Zhou signed a four-year contract that is fully guaranteed this season, suggesting he will be part of the team's roster. In four games with the Rockets' summer team so far, Zhou has shown surprising skills for a 7-footer as well as areas he'll have to improve to become an NBA regular.

Because of Zhou's underdeveloped frame, Houston has been using him almost exclusively as a power forward, typically alongside second-year center Chinanu Onuaku. In Mike D'Antoni's offense, the power forward serves primarily as a floor spacer. So we haven't seen much of Zhou in the paint, though he has made some opportunistic plays around the rim. In the Rockets' opening game last Friday, Zhou made five baskets in the restricted area and scored 17 points, nearly twice his total from the next three games (nine).

Zhou's strong opening performance also included a pair of 3-pointers in six attempts. Since then, Zhou has missed all 12 3s he has attempted, putting him at 2-for-18 for the week. To succeed in the NBA, Zhou will almost certainly need to shoot the 3 at least well enough to force opponents to defend him honestly.

For now, opponents are closing out hard enough to allow Zhou to occasionally upfake and put the ball on the ground with surprising adeptness for his size. On Monday against Phoenix, Zhou managed to get all the way to the rim on one such move, drawing a shooting foul. Zhou has also shown good court vision, making high-value passes despite handing out just three assists in four games. The one time I've seen him post up was largely to enable him to pass out of the post, sort of like Andrew Bogut's post-ups within the Golden State Warriors' offense.

At the defensive end of the court, Zhou relies heavily on a wingspan measured at nearly 7-foot-8 at the 2016 NBA draft combine. He has averaged 2.9 blocks per 36 minutes, including a powerful swat of No. 4 overall pick Josh Jackson in Monday's game.