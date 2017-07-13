LAS VEGAS -- Wearing Nikes and not Big Baller Brand shoes, Lonzo Ball had his best game of the Las Vegas summer league with LeBron James watching.

Ball exploded for 35 points, 11 assists, 8 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 blocks in the Los Angeles Lakers' 103-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Thomas and Mack Center.

"He can really pass it," James told ESPN's Jeff Goodman before leaving the game with six minutes remaining.

Check out Lonzo Ball's shoes. Nike. Lavar (who is back home in Chino Hills) isn't gonna be happy with this ... Jeff Goodman, ESPN Insider

James was in town to work out and mentor some of the young Cavaliers on the Cleveland summer league team and visit former Cavs assistant and current Sixers summer league coach Lloyd Pierce.

While Ball's game came in a summer league game, the last Laker to post 30 points and 10 assists in a game was Kobe Bryant back in Nov. 2014 according to ESPN Stats and Info.

"It wasn't about me. It was about the team. ... Credit to them," Ball said.

Ball put up Magic Johnson-like numbers considering the last Laker to have 30 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds and five steals was Johnson back in December of 1987. Ball delivered some of his best passes as a pro with James watching, lofting one assist from beyond half court over a defender's head and into teammate Kyle Kuzma's hands for a layup.

Moments later, Ball grabbed a rebound near the basket before firing a laser that flew about 80-feet in the air to a streaking Kuzma for a dunk in the first half.

He still struggled with his 3-point shot, making 3-of-10 from behind the arc, while committing six turnovers. But Ball made 12-of-22 shots overall and was aggressive going to the rim, drawing fouls. He converted 9-of-12 from the line. His drive and spinning layup while being fouled with 21.2 seconds left led to a three-point play that gave the Lakers a 101-100 lead with 21.2 seconds to go.

Despite the solid performance, Ball said he had much to improve.

"Too many turnovers. I've got to crack down at that," Ball said. "But I'm happy we won."

ESPN's Jeff Goodman contributed to this report.