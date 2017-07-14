Lonzo Ball only shoots 6-of-20 from the field, but records 16 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in the Lakers' 94-83 win over the Cavaliers. (1:23)

LAS VEGAS -- What Russell Westbrook did for the triple-double last season, Lonzo Ball is doing this summer.

No player had recorded a triple-double in the 13-year history of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas before Ball had one last Saturday against the Boston Celtics.

On Thursday, the No. 2 overall pick of this year's NBA draft made it two in four summer games. Ball had 16 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 94-83 to advance to Saturday's quarterfinal round.

"Lonzo was great again," said Lakers summer league coach Jud Buechler.

After scoring a summer-high 36 points in Wednesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Ball again struggled with his shot Thursday. He missed eight of his 10 3-point attempts and was 6-of-20 from the field overall. Yet Ball still had an enormous impact on the game with his playmaking. His 12 assists were as many as the Cavaliers had as a team.

As has been the case throughout the last week, Ball's defensive rebounding allowed him to throw long lead passes that produce easy scores in transition for his teammates.

"It's probably 90 percent his talent and 10 percent guys just knowing that if they get on the wings, they're going to get easy layups," Buechler said. "He's just incredible at getting that ball and pushing it. We want him to set the pace for our team, set the pace for the game. Get out, run for layups, get easy baskets."

By contrast, Ball deferred the credit to the other Lakers.

"I'm just playing how I always play," he said. "They're running. They're making the plays -- catching and shooting, scoring. So credit to them."

Fellow rookie Kyle Kuzma, drafted with the 27th overall pick, has been the recipient of many of those home-run passes from Ball.

"Well, it's hard for a lot of 4s to run with him, so he keeps getting open for all of them," Ball said, referring to the power forward slot. "I'm just throwing it to him."

To catch Westbrook's triple-double average, Ball is going to need to record another triple-double or more if the Lakers keep advancing in the single-elimination playoff format, which sees them face the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Through four summer-league games, Ball is averaging 17.0 points, 9.8 assists and 8.3 rebounds.

But given Ball's positive trend throughout the summer league, which he credited to getting back in game shape more than three months after his last game at UCLA, repeating Westbrook's feat can't be ruled out.