Former San Antonio Spurs guard Jonathon Simmons has agreed to a three-year deal with the Orlando Magic, his agent told ESPN.

Simmons, 27, had been a restricted free agent before San Antonio renounced his rights with hopes of signing him to a new contract. Thursday was the final day that teams could lift qualifying offers from restricted free agents.

Simmons blossomed over his two seasons with the Spurs. While his numbers during the 2016-17 regular season -- 6.2 points in 17.8 minutes per game -- were pedestrian, come the postseason, he showed he was ready for a more significant role.

In 15 games, the 6-foot-6 guard averaged 10.5 points in 20.4 minutes, notably helping the Spurs with MVP finalist Kawhi Leonard hurt.

Simmons went undrafted out of Houston. In 2013, he paid a $150 registration fee to join an open D-League tryout with about 60 players. His performance there eventually led to him to joining the Spurs' D-League affiliate in Austin, and he ultimately signed a three-year deal with San Antonio in 2015.

ESPN's Michael C. Wright contributed to this report.