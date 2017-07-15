Sergio Rodriguez reportedly will again play in the EuroLeague after a one-year return to the NBA last season.

The point guard, who played last season for the Philadelphia 76ers, agreed to a three-year contract with CSKA Moscow, according to multiple reports. Freelance journalist David Pick first reported the news.

Sergio Rodriguez started 30 games for the 76ers last season. AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

Rodriguez, 31, will replace Milos Teodosic for CSKA Moscow after the point guard signed with the LA Clippers this offseason.

Rodriguez was named EuroLeague MVP in 2014 for Real Madrid and won a championship with the club the following year.

Rodriguez entered free agency after career highs in points (7.8), assists (5.1), 3-point shooting (36.5 percent) and minutes (22.3) in his first season with the Sixers.

He returned to the NBA after a six-year hiatus playing overseas and started in 30 games for coach Brett Brown, appearing in 68 last season.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk contributed to this report.