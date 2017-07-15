LaVar Ball responds to critics saying Lonzo Ball played better when wearing Nike and Adidas rather than the Big Baller Brand's ZO2s. (0:36)

LaVar Ball admits that his son's wearing of different shoes serves as both a temptation and an invitation to the brands that passed on him.

"It's making a statement to the brands of what they could have had with an open mind," the patriarch said, via text. "The players are the brand ambassadors. The brand is nothing without the players."

Asked whether there's still a chance that a big shoe brand can sign his son Lonzo Ball, LaVar responded: "If the price is right. Quite frankly we are officially in the shoe game, and are a billion dollar brand either way."

The Los Angeles Lakers first round pick has played four games in the Summer League. The first two he played with his own Big Baller Brand signature shoe. For Game 3, it was Nike and Game 4, it was adidas. Will he wear Under Armour on Saturday night against the Brooklyn Nets?

Ball has garnered more attention in the last two games not only for his surprising choice of shoes -- steering away from the Big Baller Brand upstart that has sold its shoes online and will ship on Nov. 23 -- but because he registered two straight triple doubles.

Both LaVar and Lonzo said that the change in shoe brands had to do with the independence that Lonzo had to switch things up. But some insiders in the shoe industry thought it was strange that Lonzo was wearing other brands so soon.

In negotiations with the big brands -- Nike, adidas and Under Armour -- LaVar made it known that he was looking for $1 billion and wanted those brands to sublicense his Big Baller Brand. The shoe brands quickly passed. Days later, the first Big Baller Brand shoes launched on the company website.

Industry sources indicate that a deal for Ball from the traditional companies originally fell in the $1.5 million a year range. Playing on the Lakers, plus the power of his holdout, could boost that up over $2 million a year.

That's a long way from a billion.

Through his first four games, Ball is averaging 17 points a game and a Summer League leading 9.8 assists per game.