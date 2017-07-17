Lonzo Ball scores 16 points and dishes 10 assists against the Mavericks before leaving the game with calf tightness in Los Angeles' 108-98 win over Dallas. (0:51)

Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball has dazzled in the Las Vegas Summer League, recording two triple-doubles and leading all players with 9.3 assists per game. He has struggled to make shots, however, but LaVar Ball says his son doesn't need to change how he shoots.

LaVar Ball, in a radio interview with Mornings with Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ on ESPN LA 710, said Monday that his son doesn't need to tinker with his shot, despite his 38.2 percent shooting percentage in Las Vegas.

"Oh, ain't nobody tinkering with his shot. He's going to shoot the same way, comfortable, like I said, who cares about his shot," he said.

"Here's the thing, he missed a lot of shots in the first few games, they act like the percentage is going to stay there. He'll go about four or five games where he'll go four for five, six for eight. It will catch up with him. So it's not a big deal. And it'll come out to a percentage where he's always been, in the high 40s."

He actually shot far better than that in his only season at UCLA, making 55 percent of his shots last season.

Ball, who left the Lakers' 108-98 semifinal victory over the Mavericks in the third quarter with tightness in his right calf, was having his best shooting night before his injury. He drained 5 of 7 shots, including 2 of 3 3-pointers, for 16 points.

The Lakers' medical staff held Ball out for precautionary reasons, but the team sounded optimistic about the possibility that he plays in the championship game. Ball said he will receive treatment leading up to Monday night's championship game against the Trail Blazers and hopes to play.