          Knicks president Steve Mills: Carmelo Anthony may stay with team

          3:39 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          New York Knicks president Steve Mills said Monday that Carmelo Anthony could remain with the team this season despite acknowledging that the organization would continue to pursue a trade involving the 10-time All-Star.

          Mills also said that the Knicks would not pursue a buyout of the remaining years on Anthony's contract.

          Mills said the team wants to pursue a scenario that works for both Anthony and the Knicks, and the team will focus on developing a young core going forward.

          ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Anthony is still hoping to be traded to the Rockets.

          ESPN's Ian Begley contributed to this report.

