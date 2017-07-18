Stephen Jackson expects Manu Ginobili to wear a Spurs jersey for as long as he wants. (0:49)

Four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili is finalizing a return for his 16th season with the San Antonio Spurs, league sources told ESPN.

Ginobili has been learning toward a return next season, and plans to push back retirement for at least one more season, league sources said.

Ginobili will turn 40 next week.

Manu Ginobili is on his way back for a 16th season with the Spurs. Andrew Richardson/USA TODAY Sports

Ginobili is one of the most decorated international players in basketball history, a three-time NBA All-Star, an Olympics gold medalist and a Euroleague MVP. Ginobili averaged 7.5 points in 18.7 minutes a season ago.

Ginobili made $14 million in the 2016-'17 season.

The Spurs are working to finalize a new deal with free agent center Pau Gasol too, league sources said.

Gasol opted-out of his 2017- '18 season.