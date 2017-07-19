Kyrie and Melo show preview of chemistry in pickup basketball game

During a recent pickup basketball game at UCLA, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving and New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony appeared to torch the competition by forming an unguardable one-two punch.

In case you had any doubt that two scoring threats like Irving and Anthony could mesh well as teammates, they put that to rest by showing their superlative chemistry against several current and former NBA players.

The two helped the United States win gold in Rio last summer and have shown before that they have what it takes to play alongside one another.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler was also on the court, suiting up for the opposing team.

Seeing Irving find Anthony on the wing, and watching them efficiently run the pick-and-roll, can only whet the appetite of Cleveland fans about Anthony possibly playing in a Cavaliers uniform next season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Anthony has no interest in returning to the Knicks. The one team that has constantly been mentioned as a potential trade destination for the 14-year veteran is the Houston Rockets, where he would form a Big Three with Chris Paul and James Harden.

But Cleveland is without a doubt a spot where many could see Anthony land.

We've witnessed what he can do playing with his friend LeBron James on a number of Olympic occasions. This pickup game gave us all a reminder of how perfectly Anthony fits alongside Irving as well.

-- Josiah Turner