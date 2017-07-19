Two members of the Portland Trail Blazers say they've reached out to Carmelo Anthony in an attempt to sell the New York Knicks star on their team.

All-Star Damian Lillard and teammate CJ McCollum, speaking Wednesday at Lillard's basketball camp, said Anthony sounded intrigued by the idea.

Editor's Picks Sources: Melo still counting on deal to Rockets Carmelo Anthony expects the Knicks to resume trade talks soon, and league sources told ESPN he's counting on the team to trade him to the Rockets.

"I think he's interested," McCollum reportedly said.

"If we add Carmelo Anthony, we'll be a top-three team in the West immediately," McCollum said in an interview Wednesday with SiriusXM NBA Radio.

He doubled down on his statement, retweeting SiriusXM NBA Radio's tweet of his comment and adding "facts."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported over the weekend that Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, still is counting on the Knicks to carry out their previously agreed upon mandate to trade him to the Houston Rockets.

The 33-year-old has been willing to waive his no-trade clause for Houston and the Cleveland Cavaliers, but in recent weeks, he has begun to prioritize a trade to the Rockets to join Chris Paul and James Harden over one to the Cavaliers and LeBron James, league sources said.

One team that New York and Houston had hoped would facilitate a multiteam trade for Anthony was Portland, but league sources told Wojnarowski that the Trail Blazers only plan to participate in a deal for Anthony if he decides to expand his no-trade clause to include them.

That, however, is not an option for Anthony, sources said.

Perhaps to get Anthony used to the idea of appearing in Trail Blazers colors, McCollum posted a photo of Anthony in a Portland jersey on Instagram over the weekend as a seemingly passive recruiting pitch to the Knicks star.