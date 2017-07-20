Golden State Warriors All-Star Kevin Durant will visit India next Thursday to further fortify the growing popularity of basketball in the country and will also serve as a coach to some of its top players.

The first order of business for the NBA champ and 2017 Finals MVP will be stopping in New Delhi to donate two brand new basketball courts to the Ramjas School as part of the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation.

The eight-time All-Star will then travel to the NBA Academy India, located in Noida. It's where he'll instruct prospects in a series of basketball drills in addition to conducting a massive youth clinic of approximately 5,000 male and female participants from the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program.

Durant, who led the Warriors to their second championship in three years by defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games while averaging 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists, will be the first active NBA player to pay a visit to the academy.

"I'm excited to travel to India to help promote the game of basketball and meet the prospects at The NBA Academy India," said Durant. "I've wanted to visit India for a long time, and I can't wait to experience the country's unique culture and share my knowledge with the kids there."

"We are thrilled to host 2017 Finals MVP Kevin Durant in India," NBA India managing director Yannick Colaco said. "Kevin is coming off an historic season with the Golden State Warriors. Having one of the very best players in our league interact with the basketball playing youth of India will serve as great inspiration to the next generation of players here, especially the high-performing prospects at the NBA Academy India."

The NBA Academy India opened in May. The official release states: "[it] employs a holistic, 360-degree approach to player development with focuses on education, leadership, character development and life skills. As part of the program, the students compete against top competition throughout the year and have an opportunity to be selected for travel teams that play in international tournaments and exhibition games."

The Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program has reached upwards of 6 million youth and trained more than 5,000 physical education instructors nationwide since launching in 2013.